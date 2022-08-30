Japan PM Kishida apologises for party members' ties with Unification Church

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that politicians had a duty to be cautious about their ties with any organisation, and apologised for his own party members' reported activities with the controversial Unification Church.

Adds background

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that politicians had a duty to be cautious about their ties with any organisation, and apologised for his own party members' reported activities with the controversial Unification Church.

"As head of the party, I offer my sincere apologies," Kishida told a news conference, his first in person as he emerged from COVID-19 quarantine on Wednesday having contracted the virus earlier this month.

Revelations of long-running links between some lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the church have become a headache for Kishida, denting his approval ratings, and have fanned opposition against a state funeral planned for slain former premier Shinzo Abe.

Abe's suspected assassin bore a grudge against the church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe for promoting it, according to his social media posts and news reports.

The church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s and known for its mass weddings, has over the years faced questions over how it solicits donations.

The government has said Abe's funeral, to be held on Sept. 27 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan hall, would cost about 250 million yen ($1.8 million), excluding outlays for security and the reception of overseas dignitaries.

($1 = 138.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kenneth Maxwell)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters