Japan PM Kishida announces plan for $490 bln stimulus package

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government will compile a fresh stimulus package with spending worth around 56 trillion yen ($490 billion).

The government will compile an extra budget by the end of this year to fund the stimulus to deliver necessary aid to the public quickly, he told a meeting of government and ruling party executives.

($1 = 114.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.