Japan PM Kishida announces plan for $490 bln stimulus package

Contributors
Takaya Yamaguchi Reuters
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government will compile a fresh stimulus package with spending worth around 56 trillion yen ($490 billion).

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government will compile a fresh stimulus package with spending worth around 56 trillion yen ($490 billion).

The government will compile an extra budget by the end of this year to fund the stimulus to deliver necessary aid to the public quickly, he told a meeting of government and ruling party executives.

($1 = 114.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters