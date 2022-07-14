Japan PM Kishida: asked industry minister to have up to 9 nuclear reactors operational this winter

In July 14 story, corrects headline and first paragraph to say nuclear reactors, not nuclear power plants

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he had asked the industry minister to have up to nine nuclear reactors operational this winter.

The move, which he announced at a news conference, is part of measures to deal with rising fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

