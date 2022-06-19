Japan PM eyes meeting with S.Korea, Australia, NZ to counter China -Yomiuri

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a summit with leaders of South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of a June NATO meeting in a show of solidarity against a more assertive China, the Yomiuri daily reported on Monday.

Leaders of the four Asia-Pacific nations have been invited to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in Madrid, where members are aiming to deliver a message of international solidarity on the Ukraine crisis.

