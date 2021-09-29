Japan PM contenders Kishida, Kono to face off in ruling party leadership runoff

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono, the top contenders to become Japan's next prime minister, will compete in a runoff in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Wednesday after neither obtained a majority in an initial four-way vote.

The winner of the party poll to succeed unpopular Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga, who is not seeking re-election after just one year in office, is almost certain to become premier because of the its majority in parliament's lower house.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((antoni.slodkowski@thomsonreuters.com; +81-80-3559-9968; Reuters Messaging: antoni.slodowski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.