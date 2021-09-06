Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 bln-plus stimulus package -media

Fumio Kishida, a key contender to succeed Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister, called for compiling a stimulus package of over 30 trillion yen ($273 billion) to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a magazine reported.

Kishida also said that if he were to become prime minister, he would have the Bank of Japan maintain its 2% inflation target and massive stimulus programme, the Diamond magazine quoted him as saying in an interview that ran online on Monday evening.

Kishida told a news conference last week that the government must compile a spending package worth "several tens of trillions yen," without giving a specific number.

