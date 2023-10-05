News & Insights

Japan pledges $1 billion for UN climate change fund

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

October 05, 2023

Written by Kate Abnett and Riham Alkousaa for Reuters

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan will put up to 165 billion yen ($1.11 billion) into the United Nation's main fund for helping vulnerable countries cope with climate change, the country said on Thursday.

The UN's Green Climate Fund is seeking contributions to fund projects in climate-vulnerable counties over 2024-2027, aiming to exceed the $10 billion it raised in its last three-year round.

Japan's pledge, which matched its commitment in the 2020-2023 funding round, makes the country one of the fund's biggest backers, after Germany, Britain and France.

($1 = 148.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

