Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (JPTXF) Price Target Decreased by 76.01% to 8.11

The average one-year price target for Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (OTCPK:JPTXF) has been revised to $8.11 / share. This is a decrease of 76.01% from the prior estimate of $33.78 dated February 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.43 to a high of $8.96 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 78.67% from the latest reported closing price of $38.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Petroleum Exploration Co.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPTXF is 0.08%, an increase of 31.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 17,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,808K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPTXF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,987K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPTXF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,684K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPTXF by 2.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,277K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPTXF by 16.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,033K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPTXF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.