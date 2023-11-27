News & Insights

Japan panel recommends approval of updated Daiichi Sankyo COVID shot- Kyodo

November 27, 2023 — 06:52 am EST

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval for an updated version of Daiichi Sankyo's 4568.T COVID-19 vaccine, the Kyodo news agency said.

The mRNA-based shot was initially approved as a booster in August, becoming Japan's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus. The vaccine was updated to provide protection against the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a contingent for the health ministry to buy 1.4 million doses.

The panel's decision paves the way for full approval by the government.

Separately, the panel recommended approval for a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine for the coronavirus that was submitted by the pharmaceuticals unit of Meiji Holdings 2269.T, Kyodo said.

Meiji in April acquired the Japanese rights to the shot, developed by San Diego-based Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT.O.

