Japan panel approves AstraZeneca's Evusheld COVID treatment

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said on Monday that its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld.

Evusheld is designed to protect against COVID infection for at least six months, and has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.