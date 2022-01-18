Japan offers to buy 72,351 tonnes food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 72,351 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
9,210
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
16,502
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
25,035
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
21,604
*
*Loading between February 21, 2022 and March 20, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
