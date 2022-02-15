Japan offers to buy 54,692 tonnes food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 54,692 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
15,400
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
10,670
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(
10,090
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
18,532
*
*Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.