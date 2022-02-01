Japan offers to buy 53,957 tonnes food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries(MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 53,957 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
26,807
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
27,150
**
*Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2022
** Loading between June 1 and June 30, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
