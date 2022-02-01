Japan offers to buy 53,957 tonnes food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries(MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 53,957 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

26,807

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

27,150

**

*Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2022

** Loading between June 1 and June 30, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

