Japan offers to buy 51,773 tonnes food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries(MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 51,773 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States in regular tenders that will close on Thursday and Friday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
AUCTION
U.S.
Standard White(west Australia)
26,263
*
Dec-2
U.S.
Standard White(west Australia)
25,510
*
Dec-3
*Loading between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.