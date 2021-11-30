Commodities

Japan offers to buy 51,773 tonnes food wheat via tenders

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries(MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 51,773 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States in regular tenders that will close on Thursday and Friday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

AUCTION

U.S.

Standard White(west Australia)

26,263

*

Dec-2

U.S.

Standard White(west Australia)

25,510

*

Dec-3

　　*Loading between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

