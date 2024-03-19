News & Insights

Commodities

Japan offers to buy 119,345 tons food wheat via tender

March 19, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Yoko Matsudaira for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 119,345 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in metric tons):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

12,750

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

22,590

*

U.S.

Western White

18,745

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,290

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

24,790

*

Australia

Standard White(west Australia)

29,180

**

Shipments: *Loading between April 21 and May 20

**Loading between June 1 and June 30

Source: MAFF

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.