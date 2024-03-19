Japan offers to buy 119,345 tons food wheat via tender

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 119,345 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in metric tons):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
12,750
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
22,590
*
U.S.
Western White
18,745
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
11,290
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
24,790
*
Australia
Standard White(west Australia)
29,180
**
Shipments: *Loading between April 21 and May 20
**Loading between June 1 and June 30
Source: MAFF
(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
