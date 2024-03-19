Japan offers to buy 119,345 tons food wheat via tender

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 119,345 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in metric tons):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

12,750

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

22,590

*

U.S.

Western White

18,745

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,290

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

24,790

*

Australia

Standard White(west Australia)

29,180

**

Shipments: *Loading between April 21 and May 20

**Loading between June 1 and June 30

Source: MAFF

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.