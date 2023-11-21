Japan October crude steel output rises 2.6 % yr/yr

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output rose 2.6 % in October from a year earlier to 7.52 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said. Output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, increased 7.1 % from September. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) ((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: STEEL/JAPAN

