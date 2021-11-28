Japan Oct retail sales rise for first time in 3 months but less than expected

Contributors
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Yoshifumi Takemoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Japan's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in October, though less than expected, data showed on Monday, a sign private consumption has yet to pick up strongly despite the easing of COVID-19 curbs amid a fragile economic recovery.

By Kantaro Komiya and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in October, though less than expected, data showed on Monday, a sign private consumption has yet to pick up strongly despite the easing of COVID-19 curbs amid a fragile economic recovery.

Following a larger-than-expected contraction in July-September, analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound this quarter thanks to an upturn in household spending, while supply-side concerns still loom for export-reliant businesses.

Retail sales rose 0.9% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, versus the median market forecast for a 1.1% increase.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales grew 1.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Japan has eased coronavirus restrictions on restaurant hours, large-scale events and border controls as infections have fallen dramatically and more than three-fourths of its population is fully vaccinated.

Private-sector statistics, however, had shown the comeback of consumer spending was gradual in October, and analysts said a full recovery in sectors hit hard by the pandemic such as face-to-face services will take longer time.

To boost Japan's lukewarm economic recovery, the government earlier this month announced a record $490 billion stimulus package, including cash payouts to households with children and subsidies to COVID-hit businesses.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Yoshifumi Takemoto; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters