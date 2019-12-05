Japan Oct real wages up for 2nd straight month-govt

Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages inched up for a second straight month in October, government data showed on Friday, but a sales tax hike and the weak global economy raised worries about the prospect for consumer spending.
