Japan Oct machinery orders unexpectedly rise despite economic uncertainty

Oct core orders +0.7% m/m vs f'cast -0.5%

Core orders -2.2% yr/yr vs f'cast -5.1%

Govt keeps view machinery orders are 'stalling'

Recasts, adds details, background and analyst comment

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in October, climbing for a second straight month, data showed on Thursday, but remained down year-on-year as uncertainty about the global economy pared companies' appetite for fresh investments.

That compared with the median forecast for a 0.5% decline by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, which exclude volatile numbers from shipping and electric utilities, slipped 2.2%, the data showed. It was better than a forecast for a 5.1% drop.

The government, though, retained its view that machinery orders were "stalling," according to the Cabinet Office data.

The machinery orders are expected to recover at a modest pace because domestic demand is weaker than expected and the outlook for overseas economies is not bright, said Masato Koike, economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

Capital spending is one of the key drivers for Japan's economy and a major indicator of business confidence.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.