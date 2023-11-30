Japan Oct jobless rate falls to 2.5%

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5% in October from the previous month's 2.6%, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was slightly below economists' median forecast of 2.6% in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.30 in October, slightly above the median forecast and the previous month's 1.29, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.html

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.