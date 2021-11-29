Japan Oct factory output rises 1.1% month/month - govt

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 1.1% in October, government data showed on Tuesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.8% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 9.0% in November and advance 2.1% in December, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI's website: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

