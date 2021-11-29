Japan Oct factory output rises 1.1% month/month - govt

Japan's factory output rose 1.1% in October, government data showed on Tuesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.8% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 9.0% in November and advance 2.1% in December, the data showed.

