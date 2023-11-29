News & Insights

Japan Oct factory output rises 1.0% month/month

November 29, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 1.0% in October from the previous month, compared with a median market forecast for 0.8% growth, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to decrease 0.3% in November and climb 3.2% in December.

Other data showed Japanese retail sales expanded 4.2% in October from a year earlier, marking a 20th straight month of gains, but the pace was lower than the median market forecast for a 5.9% increase.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales shrank 1.6% in October, following a 0.4% gains in September, the data showed.

