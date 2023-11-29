Japan Oct factory output rises 1.0% month/month

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 1.0% in October from the previous month, compared with a median market forecast for 0.8% growth, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to decrease 0.3% in November and climb 3.2% in December.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

