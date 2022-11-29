Japan Oct factory output falls 2.6% month/month

November 29, 2022 — 06:50 pm EST

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 2.6% in October from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, versus the median market forecast for a 1.5% fall.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to gain 3.3% in November and increase 2.4% in December, the data also showed.

For the full tables, visit METI's website: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

