Japan Oct exports rise 9.4% year/year

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 9.4% in October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a 9.9% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

