Japan Oct exports rise 9.4% year/year

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's exports rose 9.4% in October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 9.4% in October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a 9.9% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters