Japan Oct exports jump but higher imports aggravate trade deficit -MOF

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports grew 25.3% in October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, for the 20th straight month of annual gains driven by the weaker yen's boost to shipments.

The rise compared with a 28.1% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports far outpaced exports, however, jumping 53.5% in the year to October, compared with economists' median estimate for a 49.7% increase and bringing the trade deficit to 2.162 trillion yen ($15.51 billion).

