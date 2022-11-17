Japan Oct ethylene output falls 15.2% y/y

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production was 470,300 tonnes in October, down 15.2% from the same month a year earlier, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.
Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.
Month
Oct-22
Sep-22
Oct-21
Ethylene output
470.3
405
556.5
M/M %
16.2
-18
3.9
Yr/Yr %
-15.2
-24.4
7.6
Plant shutdowns
1
1
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
