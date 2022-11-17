Japan Oct ethylene output falls 15.2% y/y

November 17, 2022 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Tokyo Newsroom for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production was 470,300 tonnes in October, down 15.2% from the same month a year earlier, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.

Month

Oct-22

Sep-22

Oct-21

Ethylene output

470.3

405

556.5

M/M %

16.2

-18

3.9

Yr/Yr %

-15.2

-24.4

7.6

Plant shutdowns

1

1

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

