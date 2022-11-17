Japan Oct CPI up 3.6% year/year, fastest since 1982 -govt

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 17, 2022 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, rose 2.5% in the year to October.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com))

