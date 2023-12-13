Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 0.7% m/m

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.7% in October from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 0.5% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, slipped 2.2%, versus a forecast for a 5.1% drop, the Cabinet Office data showed.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.