Japan Oct core machinery orders fall 6.0% mth/mth -govt

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 6.0% month-on-month in October, down for the fourth straight month, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 0.9% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, fell 6.1% in October, versus a 1.8% drop seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

http://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/1910juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.