Japan Oct core machinery orders fall 6.0% mth/mth -govt

Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 6.0% month-on-month in October, down for the fourth straight month, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 0.9% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, fell 6.1% in October, versus a 1.8% drop seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

