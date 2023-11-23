Japan Oct core CPI rises 2.9% yr/yr

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.9% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 3.0% annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 4.0% in October from a year ago. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

