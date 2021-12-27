Japan November factory output rises 7.2% month/month
TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output surged 7.2% in November, government data showed on Tuesday, beating a median market forecast for a 4.8% rise.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 1.6% in December and 5.0% in January, the data showed.
