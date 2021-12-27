Stocks

Japan November factory output rises 7.2% month/month

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's factory output surged 7.2% in November, government data showed on Tuesday, beating a median market forecast for a 4.8% rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 1.6% in December and 5.0% in January, the data showed.

