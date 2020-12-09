Japan Nov wholesale prices fall 2.2 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 2.2 percent in the year to November, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.2 percent annual decrease and follows a 2.1 percent annual decrease in October.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.0 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

NOV

OCT

SEPT NOV INDEX Year-on-year -2.2 (-2.2)

-2.1

-0.8

+99.9 Mth-on-mth

0.0 (0.0)

-0.2

-0.2 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

