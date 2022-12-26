Japan Nov retail sales rise 2.6% year/year - govt

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.6% in November from a year earlier, up for a ninth straight month but short of a median market forecast for a 3.7% gain, government data showed on Tuesday.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko )

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.