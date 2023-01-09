Japan Nov household spending unexpectedly falls 1.2% year/year

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

January 09, 2023 — 06:34 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 1.2% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, versus a median market forecast for a 0.5% gain.

On a seasonally-adjusted month-on-month basis, household spending decreased 0.9% in November, compared with an estimated 0.5% decline.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.