Japan Nov factory output falls 0.9% month/month

Credit: REUTERS/SAKURA MURAKAMI

December 27, 2023 — 06:59 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 0.9% in November from the previous month, compared with the median market forecast for a 1.6% drop, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 6.0% in December and decline 7.2% in January.

Other data showed Japanese retail sales expanded 5.3% in November from a year earlier. That was roughly in line with the median market forecast for a 5.0% gain and marked the 21st consecutive month of expansion since March 2022.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales grew 1.0% in November, following a 1.7% decline in October, the data showed.

