Japan Nov exports fall 0.2% year/year - MOF

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

December 19, 2023 — 06:55 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 0.2% in November from the same month a year ago, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 1.5% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.6% rise in October.

Imports fell 11.9% in the year to November, versus the median estimate for an 8.6% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 776.9 billion yen ($5.40 billion), versus the median estimate for a 962.4 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm ($1 = 143.9000 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT)

