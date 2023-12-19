Japan Nov exports fall 0.2% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 0.2% in November from the same month a year ago, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 1.5% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.6% rise in October.

Imports fell 11.9% in the year to November, versus the median estimate for an 8.6% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 776.9 billion yen ($5.40 billion), versus the median estimate for a 962.4 billion yen deficit.

($1 = 143.9000 yen)

