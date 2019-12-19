Japan Nov core CPI rises 0.5% yr/yr

Repeats to attach to additional alerts

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.5% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.5% annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.8% in November from a year ago.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

