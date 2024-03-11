Japan not out of deflation yet, finance minister says

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the country was not at a stage where it could declare deflation as beaten despite some positive developments such as high wage hikes and record levels of companies' capital spending.

Speaking to reporters, Suzuki said he was aware that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida had said the central bank would continue with an accommodative monetary policy even after it ends its negative interest rate policy.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

