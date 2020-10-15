Japan not joining U.S. plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecoms networks -Yomiuri

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan informed the United States that Tokyo, at the moment, won't participate in Washington's plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecommunications networks, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing several sources.

Japan will take its own steps to respond in case there are worries over security issue, while Tokyo will cooperate with the United States, the paper said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

