Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip controls -Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 26, 2023 — 09:45 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will join the United States in implementing export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China soon, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The trilateral talks are set to conclude as early as Friday U.S. time, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Netherlands would expand restrictions on ASML Holding NV ASML.AS in a move that would prevent the sale of machines that are crucial to making certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported. Japan would set similar limits on Nikon Corp 7731.T, it said.

Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could possibly conclude by the end of the month as representatives from the two countries meet in Washington on Friday.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya))

