Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in China chip curbs - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 12, 2022 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the United States in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip-making machinery to China, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, the Biden administration published a series of curbs aimed at stopping the export of chip-making technology and certain chips made through U.S. equipment anywhere in the world to China.

Apart from some U.S. gear suppliers, Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, ASML.N were the two critical players needed to make the sanctions effective, making their governments' adoption of the curbs a key milestone, the report said.

The new curbs may be announced in the coming weeks, it added.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Netherlands' foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

