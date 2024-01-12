News & Insights

Japan mulls 500 bln yen deficit-covering bond for earthquake relief-TV Tokyo

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

January 12, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Tokyo Newsroom for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering issuing a deficit-covering bond worth 500 billion yen ($3.45 billion) to double budget reserves to 1 trillion yen for earthquake relief in the next fiscal year, TV Tokyo reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the plan on an expected visit the earthquake-hit region, the nation's northwest, this weekend, the report said.

($1 = 145.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

