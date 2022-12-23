Japan MOF to slash treasury bills issuance to extend debt maturities

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will cut the issuance of short-term government bonds next fiscal year starting April to extend the average maturity, which was shortened due to the heavy issuance of such debt to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The market issuance by periodic auctions will be brought to 190.3 trillion yen next fiscal, down by 8.3 trillion yen from this fiscal, on an initial budget basis, the MOF said on Friday.

The monthly issuance of coupon-bearing bonds of all maturities will broadly remain the same as this fiscal year.

The planned cuts will be used to slash the amount of short-term bond issuance, thereby strengthening a fragile structure in financing debt, officials said.

That would bring the average maturity of JGBs to eight years and 1 month, longer than the average seven-years-and-nine-months maturity at present.

The announcement was in line with a Reuters report on Thursday.

Below are details of the MOF's JGB issuance plan for 2023/24: Maturity

FY2023 issue

FY2022 initial (trln yen) -------------------------------------------------------------- 40-year

4.2

- 30-year

10.8

- 20-year

14.4

- 10-year

32.4

- 5-year

30.0

- 2-year

34.8

+1.2 Infl-linked

1.0

+0.2 Liquidity*

12.0

- 1-yr TBs

42.0

- 6-mo TBs**

8.7

-9.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total

190.3

-8.3

* In liquidity-enhancing auctions, the Ministry of Finance issues additional amounts of existing JGB issues to improve their market liquidity.

** The issuance of six-month bills will be managed flexibly and they will be issued as government discount bills in combination with the government's other short-term funding programme. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN MARKETS/BONDS (URGENT)

