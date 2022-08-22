Japan MOF to request 26.9 trillion yen for FY2023 debt servicing - Yomiuri

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to request 26.9 trillion yen ($195.54 billion) for debt servicing in the fiscal year beginning in April 2023, Yomiuri newspapei reported on Tuesday.

That would mark a 10.9% increase from an initial budget for this fiscal year, Yomiuri said ,without citing sources. Japan’s ministries will file their budget requests by the end of this month for negotiation towards draft budget compilation in late December.

($1 = 137.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

