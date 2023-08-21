Japan MOF to raise FY2024/25 assumed rate to 1.5% after BOJ policy tweak - Kyodo

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will raise its assumed long-term interest rate to 1.5% in the fiscal 2024/25 from a record-low 1.1% for fiscal 2023/24, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The upward revision to the rate the ministry uses to calculate Japan's debt servicing costs is made based on rising market yields following the Bank of Japan's tweaks to its massive monetary easing policy, Kyodo said.

(Reporting by Kantaro KomiyaEditing by Jacqueline Wong)

