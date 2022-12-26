Japan MOF to raise 10-Year JGB coupon to 0.4-0.5% in Jan - Kyodo

December 26, 2022 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance has finalised its plan to raise the 10-year government bond coupon rate to 0.4-0.5% from the Jan. 5 auction, doubling the current 0.2%, Kyodo news said on Monday.

A 10-year coupon of more than 0.4% would be the highest since November 2015, and the ministry made the internal decision after the Bank of Japan (BOJ)'s tweak to its yield-curve control policy, Kyodo said.

The BOJ last Tuesday widened its cap on the 10-year bond yield to 50 basis points either side of its 0% target from the previous 25 basis point band.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTCrose to 0.445% on Monday near the new 0.50% upper limit, after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his earlier remark that the tweak last week was not a first step towards an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

