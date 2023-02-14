Japan ministries bar Dentsu, others from project bids for 9 months due to Olympics scandal

February 14, 2023 — 10:45 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Several Japanese government ministries said on Wednesday that advertising giant Dentsu Inc and two other companies will be unable to take part in bidding for nine months, in the fallout of a corruption scandal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The industry ministry, foreign affairs ministry and education ministry all said in filings on their websites that the companies would be barred from participation in project bidding for nine months from Wednesday.

