News & Insights

Japan ministers say BOJ's move wasn't shift in monetary easing

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

July 31, 2023 — 10:42 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

By tweaking YCC, BOJ last week allowed the country's interest rates to rise more freely in line with increasing inflation and economic growth, heralding the start of a slow shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters he thought the central bank's move would "increase the sustainability of monetary easing" by loosening its operations regarding the YCC scheme.

Economy minister Shigeyuki Goto said the move did not indicate a shift in BOJ's accommodative stance.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also repeated the view, when asked about a ruling party lawmaker Hiroshige Seko's Friday remark that the BOJ's YCC tweak would "throw cold water on the economy".

Regarding the currency market following the BOJ decision, "the government will closely monitor the forex trend, which has seen some changes in environment", Suzuki said.

The yen JPY=EBSsoftened on Monday, extending losses from a volatile post-BOJ trades, but it remained on track for its first monthly gain against the dollar since March. The Japanese currency was traded at around 142.60 against U.S. dollar on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast.)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.