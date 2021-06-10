Japan minister says he never asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan trade and industry minister on Friday said he never directed an adviser to contact Toshiba Corp shareholders after a report alleging his ministry colluded with company executives to pressure stockholders to fall in line with its management plans.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is examining the report and waiting for Toshiba to respond, Hiroshi Kajiyama said at a regular press briefing.

The shareholder-commissioned report released on Thursday also alleges that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, when he was chief cabinet secretary last year, verbally encouraged that pressure during a meeting with a senior Toshiba executive.

Suga, who left Japan yesterday for a meeting of G7 leaders in Britain, has denied that allegation.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.